Mysuru royal family gears up for Dasara celebrations

With an exactly a month away for Dasara to begin, the royal family of Mysuru geared up with preparations for their private traditional celebrations of Dasara which will be held within Mysuru Palace.

As part of their preparations, over 800-year-old historical gem-studded golden throne weighing 280kgs was removed from the strong room of Palace board, and was assembled at the Darbar Hall of Mysuru Palace on Friday, for the private darbar which will be held symbolically as part of royal family's traditions during their private Dasara celebrations.

As many as over 40 artists from 14 States have descended to Mysuru for the first Art and craft festival in the entire country after the lockdown relaxations, hosted at JSS Urban Haat in association with Union ministry of textiles. The expo began on Friday.

105-year-old year Mysuru city central library gets new building at the heart of the city. The new building for the library built at the cost of Rs 499.30 lakhs, at People's park in Mysuru was inaugurated by Mysuru district minister Mr S T Somashekar on Friday.

The building has been designed with architecture on par with other heritage buildings of Mysuru. The library is the treasure house of 36,000 books. Mysuru city central library was started during the reign of Maharaja of Mysuru, Sri Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in 1915. And it was handed over to State Government in 1965 when Public Library Act was passed.