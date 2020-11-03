Mysuru: Temple Priest held for stealing jewellery of devotees

Mysuru: A temple priest who allegedly stole 456 gram gold jewels worth 21 lakhs from eight devotees on the pretext of performing pooja at his house, has been arrested by Mysuru district police.

The accused identified as 28-year-old Manu, a priest of Chowdeswari temple at Saathigrama in KRNagar taluk.

According to press release issued by Mysuru SP C B Rishyanth, as per the complaint lodged by Ningappa of Uyigowdanahalli in Hunsur taluk, in the first week of June, Manu had told the devotees that he would do pooja to their jewellery at his house for their well-being. Accordingly, Ningappa, and seven other devotees Basappa, Shivalingappa, Puttappa, Bharathi, Sheela, Deepa from Uyigowdanahalli and Santhosh of Hunsur gave their jewellery. The priest told them that he would worship the jewellery till Aayuda pooja. At around 8.30 pm On the day of Aayudapooja, he went into his room on the pretext of changing dress and vanished with the jewellery.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Bilikere police station under section 380 of IPC. Manu was arrested on 27 October at 8pm near K R Nagar bus stand and the booty was seized.

Rishyanth, ASP Shivakumar, DSP Hunsur sub division K S Sundar Raj, in-charge circle inspector M C Ravikumar, Bilikere SI Jayaprakash D B, ASI Swamy Nayaka and others were part of the investigation team.