  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka > Bengaluru

Nabard arm invests Rs 10 cr in agritech Satyukt Analytics

Nabard
x

Nabard 

Highlights

Nabard’s venture investment arm on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 crore investment in Satyukt Analytics, a satellite agri-analytics startup.

Bengaluru: Nabard’s venture investment arm on Tuesday announced a Rs 10 crore investment in Satyukt Analytics, a satellite agri-analytics startup.

Satyukt deploys satellite technology and machine learning to provide software as a service-based advisory services to farmers, as per an official statement. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard)-backed Nabventures’ investment, started in 2018, in the Bengaluru-based entity by a team of scientists will help the company develop new farmer-centric products and services, it said.

These include the development of an app to empower farmers with data-driven insights, another one to help financiers and insurers to evaluate a farm’s creditworthiness and credit risk, and also introduce new products for agri input companies and agri insurers, it said. It also has a proprietary technology that can measure farm soil nutrients content within minutes enabling stakeholders to assess soil quality on their mobile devices without visiting the farm, the statement said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X