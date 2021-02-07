 Nadaprabhu Kempegowda statue will be ready next year

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister C.N.Ashwatha Narayana and Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami of Adichunchanigiri Mutt, on Saturday visited the worksite in Noida to review the progress of the work on 108-feet-tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda to be installed at Bengaluru International Airport. Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was the founder Bengaluru city.

Narayana and Swamiji visited the studio of renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, which is located in Noida of Uttar Pradesh, and reviewed the work which is in progress. During this visit, Ram Sutar apprised Swamiji and the Deputy CM about the status of different stages of work.

According to the information given by Ram Sutar, the statue will be created in three stages. In the first stage, a thermocol prototype is made. Currently, this is being completed up to chest level and the head portion is being simultaneously in progress in another studio.

Ashwatha Narayana who was speaking to reporters after reviewing the work in Noida, said, "The 108-ft-tall statue (90 ft upper portion+18 ft in the basement) is being created by making use of modern technology. This is estimated to cost about Rs 65 crore and no compromise will be made on quality. The statue will be unveiled next year." Nirmalanadanatha Swamiji who expressed satisfaction over the progress of the work said it was originally planned to unveil the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in June 2021, to mark his birth anniversary.

But the corona pandemic hampered the preparatory stage of work leading to the delay of the project. It may take about 8-9 months more for statue work to be completed. Along with the erection of the statue at the designated site, Kempegowda heritage park will also be set up in Bengaluru."

Ram Sutar also spoke with reporters about the work in progress. Pradeep P, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate & Technical Education, and Secretary to the Deputy CM was present.

Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa had performed the land breaking ceremony for the statue erection and establishment of Kempegowda Heritage Park on June 27, 2020.

The statue will be installed in 23 acres.