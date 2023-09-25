Namma BMTC Mobile app launched

Bengaluru: BMTC has received funds from the Government of India under Nirbhaya Scheme for implementingBMTC Mobile App with women safety feature, in-bus surveillance system in city buses and passenger information system (PIS) at Bus stops.

This initiative includes bringing in an advanced mobile application that can be used by Women commuters to seek remote assistance in case of emergency, tracking movements of women passengers when support is sought by them, on-board cameras to monitor on-bus activities, panic buttons within busses for women passengers to seek remote assistance in situation of emergency and creating a centralized helpline for providing assistance during distress.

For 5000 Buses, on board devices viz., AIS 140 compliant Vehicle Tracking devices to know the location of the buses, 5000 Panic buttons,10000 CCTV cameras and 5000 mNVR as a surveillance system has been installed & 500 PIS(Passenger Information System) Boards for displaying ETA/ETD at bus stand/stations.

BMTC is now launching the “NAMMA BMTC” Mobile App in Android platform and iOS platform developed by M/s MCT Cards and Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The key features of the application are to find Nearby Bus Stops (Geo-location based and Text Search), Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) of the Bus at the Bus Stop, Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) to Destination. Route Planner and Timetable, Women’s Safety SOS button, Sharing Location with contacts, Favourites (Passenger’s favourite/frequent route and bus stops e.g. Home, Workplace, etc. on Route Planner). Around the Bus Stop- ATM, restaurant, hospital, police station, parking, etc and Feedback.

The “Namma BMTC” Mobile app will be available in the Google play store and App Store and the same is to be downloaded for the app to be used. BMTC has received Nirbhaya fund for 5000 buses only. This will be only 75% of the total fleet strength. In this regard, of the total 6500+ buses, 5000 buses will only be tracked in real time. However, action will be taken to track the remaining buses in the near future.