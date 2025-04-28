Namma Metro passenger numbers bouncing back

Bengaluru: Namma Metro passenger numbers, which had been declining continuously due to the fare hike in February, are now showing some recovery. Ahead of the Namma Metro ticket price hike, an average of more than 8 lakh people were travelling daily but thereafter the number of passengers decreased to 7.24 lakh. There was a significant increase in April, and in the last 15 days, the number of daily passengers has reached 7.70 lakh.

While 2.50 crore people travelled in January, 2.09 crore people travelled in February and 2.24 crore people travelled in March. As of April 18, about 1.4 crore passengers have travelled in the Metro.

Meanwhile, more than 9.08 lakh people travelled in a single day on April 17. This is a new record in the history of the Metro. On that day, 4,35,516 people travelled on the Purple Line and 2,85,240 people travelled on the Green Line. 1,87,397 passengers have changed routes at Kempegowda Interchange station.

Despite the increase in fares due to poor roads, excessive heat, frequent rains, holidays for schools and colleges, increase in petrol-diesel prices, traffic problems and other reasons, people are preferring metro transport.

Despite the increase in ticket prices, the number of passengers is increasing, but the number of metro coaches has not been increased. The frequency has not been reduced either. Due to this, every metro station is overflowing. There is no space to even put your feet inside the metro. It is difficult for the elderly, children and pregnant women to travel in the metro. The lack of seating arrangements at the metro station has led to the anger of many people.

Despite the demands of Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and others, BMRCL has been criticised for not releasing the report of the fare fixing committee and not disclosing the income generated after the fare hike.

I travel by metro from Deepanjali Nagar to Indiranagar every day. After the fare hike, I stopped traveling by metro for a month. I saved about Rs 800 per month. However, the travel time increased by 40 to 45 minutes. Due to this, I am traveling by metro again. I cannot travel sitting down even for a day. The number of metro coaches should be increased or the frequency should be reduced. The helplessness of passengers should not be exploited, says Shashank J, manager of a private company.