Namma Metro Yellow Line nears commercial launch

Bengaluru: Bengaluru’slong-awaited Yellow Line of the Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is finally nearing commercial operations, marking a significant milestone in the city’s expanding metro infrastructure. Sources indicate that the official inauguration is likely to take place in August, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to flag off the service.

Stretching over 19.15 kilometers, the Yellow Line is currently awaiting its final safety clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), whose inspection is scheduled between July 22 and 25. While most technical certifications are in place—including the crucial Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) for the signalling systems—the green light from CMRS will be the final step before the line becomes operational.

The ISA certification, essential for Metro safety protocols, has already been granted to the Yellow Line’s signalling partner Siemens India Ltd in collaboration with Siemens AG and a government agency from Italy. With this, the only remaining requirement is the CMRS’s inspection report, which will evaluate key elements like tracks, viaducts, signalling, station amenities, and infrastructure readiness.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is reportedly considering three operational strategies, which include full-service across all 16 stations, a shorter run between RV Road and Bommasandra with select stops, or operations limited between Bommasandra and Central Silk Board.

Currently, BMRCL has three trains ready for deployment, with a fourth undergoing testing and likely to arrive by July 28.

Preparations for the inauguration are already in motion, with BMRCL engaging a private firm to create a promotional documentary featuring drone visuals of the route and its modern amenities.

This is expected to be showcased during the launch event in early August. The Yellow Line passes through prominent locations such as Bommasandra, Electronic City, Central Silk Board, BTM Layout, and Jayadeva Hospital, promising to ease commute for thousands of daily travelers in the city’s southern tech corridor.

With its launch, Bengaluru inches closer to a fully integrated metro network aimed at reducing traffic congestion and boosting public transportation efficiency.



