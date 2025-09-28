Navins’ Antheia Poetry becomes the first project in Bengaluru to achieve IGBC Net Zero Water (Design) certification

Bangalore: Navin’s Antheia Poetry by Navin’s - Chennai’s most trusted real estate developer, has been awarded the prestigious Net Zero Water (Design) Certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

This certification is a recognition of Navin’s sustained efforts to integrate eco-conscious practices in residential real estate, by designing homes that balance modern living with environmental responsibility. The Net Zero Water rating system acknowledges projects that demonstrate the intent and capacity to significantly reduce water consumption, recycle and reuse wastewater, and adopt technologies that ensure long-term water security.

With Navin’s Antheia Poetry, Navin’s has once again reaffirmed its role as a pioneer in sustainable housing. Located at JP Nagar 4th Phase, (Bannerghatta Road), Bengaluru, the project has been carefully designed to optimize water efficiency through many parameters including rainwater harvesting, reuse of treated wastewater, and advanced water-saving fixtures, thereby ensuring minimal dependence on external water sources.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Navin Kumar, Managing Director of Navin’s, said:

“We are honored and elated to receive the IGBC Net Zero Water (Design) Certification, which reinforces our commitment to building a greener future. As we bring our legacy of trust and innovation to Bengaluru through Navin’s Antheia Poetry, this recognition further strengthens our confidence to deliver communities that balance sustainability with modern living. At Navin’s, we remain dedicated to creating holistic environments where greenery and luxury coexist seamlessly.”

The certification underlines Navin’s philosophy of “Building Homes, Building Values” by delivering not just premium living spaces but also projects that are environmentally responsible and future ready. By achieving this milestone, Navin’s continues its journey of shaping a greener future for Indian cities, proving that luxury and sustainability can go hand in hand.