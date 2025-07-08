Need for awareness and immunization against Respiratory Syncytial Virus in India

Bengaluru: Medical experts in India are calling for urgent attention to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a highly contagious but under-discussed cause of lower respiratory tract infections in infants and children under five.

RSV, often mistaken for a mild seasonal cold, accounts for ~ 3.6 million hospitalizations and ~ 100,000 deaths in children under five each year globally. India, with the largest birth cohort of ~ 25 million newborns annually, contributes significantly to this burden. The impact is particularly severe during the country’s monsoon and early winter months, when neonatal ICUs experience a surge in admissions. Alarmingly, even healthy, full-term infants across all socio-economic backgrounds often require oxygen or ventilator support due to RSV-related complications. Therefore, raising awareness among parents and healthcare professionals about available preventive measures is critical to reducing the disease's toll on young lives.

Dr. Vasant M. Khalatkar, Current National President, Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP), said “RSV remains a significant threat to infant health, and while hygiene measures like handwashing are essential, they’re often not enough—especially for babies under one year. With the recent World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation for long-acting monoclonal antibodies (mAb) and India enabling access to these solutions, we now have vital tools to protect our youngest.

Palivizumab has been available for high-risk infants, offering protection through monthly dosing during the RSV season. Now, with the arrival of Nirsevimab—a single-dose, long-acting antibody that provides season-long protection—we’re seeing a major advancement. Administered shortly after birth or during routine follow-ups, these preventive options can greatly reduce RSV-related hospitalizations and shield infants from serious complications like bronchiolitis and pneumonia. Prevention, timely awareness, and parental engagement are critical to reducing RSV’s impact across India.”

Dr. Cesar Mascarenas, Head of Medical International Region, Sanofi, commented “We have long been working to close critical gaps in prevention by advancing science-driven solutions that align with evolving global recommendations, including those from the WHO. Addressing RSV burden in India with advanced preventive care is the need of the hour. Strengthening awareness, improving access to protective interventions, and enabling timely immunization are essential steps in reducing the impact of RSV and safeguarding the health of future generations.”

Dr. Bhavesh Kotak, Head, Medical Affairs, Dr. Reddy’s, added “India bears a significant share of the global RSV burden. Unlike high-income countries with advanced prevention care and early access to preventive solution, India still faces challenges in timely diagnosis and protection. Increased awareness around the severity of RSV and enabled access to ground-breaking immunization solutions will be critical in building a more equitable and effective national response to RSV.”

In April 2025, Sanofi and Dr. Reddy’s announced the expansion of their partnership to bring to India a novel, single-dose preventive immunization developed to protect infants from RSV-related complications. Caregivers or parents are advised to speak with their pediatricians / neonatologist for more details.