Neuberg Diagnostics Launches Exclusive Health Benefits for Armed Forces in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Neuberg Diagnostics India’s largest diagnosing healthcare chain having a presence in India, South Africa, UAE and the USA, proudly announces a special initiative in honour of Republic Day. To express gratitude to the brave men and women of the armed forces, Neuberg Diagnostics is introducing an exclusive health card for armed forces personnel in Karnataka. Alongside this, free home sample collection services will also be offered, ensuring convenience and accessibility for them and their families.

This Republic Day initiative is a tribute to the sacrifices made by the nation’s protectors, providing them with comprehensive healthcare benefits and making quality diagnostics more accessible.

A Special Tribute to Our Nation’s Heroes “At Neuberg Diagnostics, we deeply value the contributions and sacrifices of our armed forces. This health card is our way of ensuring their health and well-being are prioritized,” said Dr Sujay Prasad, Medical Director-Neuberg Diagnostics. “Republic Day is a reminder of the dedication of our soldiers, and we aim to support them and their families with this small but meaningful gesture.”

“Neuberg Diagnostics has always been at the forefront of providing high-quality, affordable healthcare solutions. With state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centric approach, the company aims to make advanced diagnostics accessible to every individual. This Republic Day initiative underscores Neuberg’s philosophy of combining diagnosing excellence with compassion and service.”

Details of the Offer:

Special Discount: Available on all diagnostic tests, including routine blood tests, imaging, and advanced screenings.

Free Home Collection: Sample collection services at home, ensuring convenience for armed forces personnel and their families.

Eligibility: The offer is applicable to all active and retired members of the armed forces and their dependents upon presenting a valid service ID or related proof.

Locations: Offer available across all Neuberg Diagnostics centres in Karnataka.