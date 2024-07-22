New advertising policy to be implemented by BBMP soon

Bengaluru: The ‘New Advertisement Policy-2024’ prepared by the BBMP, which includes many aspects including fixing advertisement fee on the guideline rate, allowing advertisement display through street, circle and zone wise tender, mandatory registration to participate in the tender, will be implemented soon.

Around Rs 1000 crore revenue is expected from the new advertising policy. The new draft advertisement policy has already been approved by the state government. The final notification will be published soon after receiving the objections from the public after reviewing them.

According to the payment of sources, in the new policy, it is mandatory to register to participate in the tender process where BBMP invites for advertisement display on the model of other big cities of the country including Delhi. The registration fee is Rs 5 lakh.

Application for registration should be submitted to the Chief Commissioner. One time registration has to be renewed once every three years.

In the new policy, it has been allowed to conduct tenders on road, circle and zone wise package model. It has been decided to install advertisement board according to road width and circle size. It is mandatory to maintain a minimum distance of 100 meters between two advertisements.

Display of advertisement will be charged based on guideline rate. This will increase the cost of displaying advertisements in areas with higher guideline rates. The highest bidder will get the contract.

In the new advertising policy, it is mandatory to use environmentally friendly materials. Advertising will be allowed on government and private buildings. Private buildings can be rented by paying tax to BBMP.

The new policy also does not allow any kind of advertisement placement on the roads around Vidhana Soudha and the High Court. On Kumar Krupa Road (from Windsor Junction to Shivananda Circle), on Raj Bhavan Road (from High Grounds to Mins Square), on Sankey Road (from High Grounds to Windsor Signal), Ambedkar Veedhi (from KR Circle to Infantry Road), Post Office Road (from KR Junction to SBI Junction), Chalukya Circle, Maharani college road (Sheshadri Road) on KR Circle Advertisements are prohibited, around Cubbon Park and Lalbagh, Nrupatunga Road (KR Circle to Hudson Circle) and Palace Road (SBI Circle to Chalukya Circle).

Speaking to media, Special Commissioner, BBMP Advertising Department, Munish Moudgil said, However, the new policy will allow display of advertisements on metro pillars, buses, metro trains, taxis, autos and bus shelters. The new advertisement policy has been prepared and will be made public in a couple of days. Objection is allowed.