New Allegations Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah In MUDA Land Allotment Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah faces renewed scrutiny as a fresh complaint alleges his involvement in destroying evidence related to the controversial allocation of 14 sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to his wife. The complaint also implicates the Chief Minister's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, as a participant in the alleged irregularities.

This latest development follows closely on the heels of a Lokayukta police FIR registered against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, and others, stemming from a Special Court order issued on September 25. The case has also caught the attention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has initiated its own investigation by filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

At the heart of the controversy is the allocation of 14 compensatory sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in a prime area of Mysuru. These sites, allegedly of higher value, were granted in exchange for 3.16 acres of land purportedly owned by Parvathi, which had been acquired by MUDA for a residential development project.

The allocations were made under MUDA's 50:50 ratio scheme, where landowners whose property was acquired for development were compensated with 50% of the developed land. However, questions have been raised about Parvathi's legal ownership of the original 3.16 acres in Kasare village, Kasaba hobli of Mysuru taluk.

As investigations progress, the case continues to draw attention to land allocation practices and potential conflicts of interest in urban development projects involving high-ranking government officials and their families. The outcome of these investigations could have significant implications for Karnataka's political landscape and urban governance policies.