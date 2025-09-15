  • Menu
New complaint murder debate over case
Mangaluru: Morethan a decade after the sensational Soujanya murder in Dharmasthala, a fresh complaint filed at Belthangady police station has reignited debate over the case.

The complaint targets activist Snehamayi Krishna, who had earlier accused Soujanya’s uncle, Vittal Gowda, of killing the teenager in 2012. The petitioner alleges that Krishna’s statement was defamatory and baseless, causing emotional distress to the family and confusing the ongoing legal discourse.

Soujanya, a 17-year-old student, was raped and murdered near Dharmasthala in October 2012. The crime triggered mass protests across Dakshina Kannada and beyond, forcing authorities to hand the case over to the CBI. While the trial has been protracted, the case remains a sensitive subject in the region.

Police confirmed the receipt of the complaint against Krishna and said the matter would be examined in accordance with the law. Legal experts believe that the development could complicate proceedings further, given the emotive nature of the case and its impact on local communities.

