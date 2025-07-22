New Innovations Vital for Zero-Waste Future, Says Former KSPCB Scientist

Bengaluru: With the challenge of mounting urban waste looming large, experts have urged India’s youth to drive innovation in sustainable waste management technologies. Speaking at the Greenovate 2025 workshop held at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), former Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) scientist Dr. Balagangadhar emphasised the need for homegrown technological solutions and public participation to achieve a zero-waste future.

The one-day workshop was jointly organised by the Zero Waste Society of India (ZWSI), IISc campus, Oxford Institutions of Nagarabhavi and Ullal, BNMIT Friends of Nature Club, and the BNM Institute of Technology.

Reflecting on his field experiences, Dr. Balagangadhar remarked that while manufacturers focus heavily on production, they often neglect waste disposal. “Many industries still cite the lack of proper technology as an excuse. It’s now up to the new generation to innovate and bridge this gap, supported by government initiatives and CSR funding,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of behavioural change and cited Indore’s example as India’s cleanest city — made possible through citizen participation and effective waste management systems.

ZWSI President Dr. B.R. Supreeth, who presided over the event, called India’s large youth population its greatest asset. “With Bengaluru as a startup hub, there is a growing demand for mentorship and research-driven innovation. ZWSI is committed to supporting multiple green startups in 2025,” he said.

ZWSI General Secretary Dr. Pratibha noted that awareness and grassroots engagement are key to the Society’s mission. The event also featured student innovators and showcased technologies designed to reduce waste and promote environmental responsibility. (eom)