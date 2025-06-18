New Udupi DC Swaroopa T K stresses humane governance in first address

Udupi: Swaroopa T K took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district on Wednesday, replacing Vidya Kumari K. At a meeting held at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hall in Manipal, the new DC struck a note of empathy and efficiency, calling upon officials to serve with a sense of responsibility and compassion.

“The people of Udupi are well-informed and law-abiding. It is our duty to meet their expectations and uphold the democratic values of public service,” she said. “Only when we respond to citizens with a humane touch does bureaucracy serve its true purpose,” she added.

Swaroopa previously served as Director of the e-governance wing of the RDPR department in Bengaluru. Her administrative experience in digital governance is expected to bring further reforms in service delivery in the district.

The function also served as a farewell for outgoing DC Vidya Kumari K, who was appreciated for her committed leadership. In her valedictory remarks, she said the district had seen significant progress across sectors owing to the coordinated efforts of officials. She highlighted Udupi’s academic performance, effective disaster management and healthcare initiatives as key milestones during her tenure.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal, Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and Coast Security Police SP Mithun were among those present at the event.