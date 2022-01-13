NGO launches project to help Covid-hit students get back to school

Bengaluru: Shishu Mandir, a registered NGO, founded by Dr Hella Mundra, on Wednesday launched Rahim Education Project, an initiative to provide financial assistant to 150 children who were deprived of education due to Covid. The initiative was launched in association with Rahim, a German Citizen, on the occasion of Founder's Day.

Rahim Education Project will focus on providing school fees, books and uniform and other educational expenses to all the shortlisted students every year, with Rs 45,000 as an average for each student for their educational purpose. These 150 students were nominated based on an educational survey that was conducted covering 10 schools between Medahalli to Ramurthynagar belt.

Commenting on the launch of the project, Vandana Kumar, President of Shishu Mandir said, "It gives us great pleasure to announce the launch of the Rahim Education Project, which is dedicated to the well-being and overall educational development of children who were deprived of education. We at Shishu Mandir express our gratitude to Mr Rahim for his contribution in bringing this positive ray of light into the lives of many children who are in desperate need of financial assistance to pursue their education. Students are the nation's future, and it is our responsibility to assist them in achieving their full potential."

Dr Hella Mundra, is a visionary, doctor, and the founder of Shishu Foundation. Growing up in the midst of World War 2 chaos, Hella completed her education under the influence of some of her high school teachers, strong, highly cultured, well-read women, who were committed to humanism and pacifism.

Hella´s introduction to India occurred when she was a student, who had come with a motive of serving people. She went on to marry a young Indian doctor named Dwarka Das Mundhra. In the 70s Hella and her family put down their roots in Bangalore. Here, they set up the Ashok Nursing Home offering medical services to all people, irrespective of their ability to pay. Soon, Hella also began health camps in nearby slum areas. The lifestyle of the dwellers and the hopeless conditions of the children disturbed her deeply. This led to the return of a former dream - to engage with children and to shape their minds towards a better world by providing quality education and healthcare for economically backward kids.

Hella looked for suitable schools to educate them but was dismayed at the quality of education. This prompted her to start an experimental school, which has now become the Shishu Mandir Education Centre. Hella's goal for Shishu Mandir is to provide activities and projects that create a welcoming environment for children to study, learn, and grow without fear or insecurity.