NIA arrests a Key Conspirator in KG Halli Riot case

Bengaluru: On June 30, National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested a key conspirator and absconding accused Syed Abbas (38) for his involvement in conspiracy and rioting on August 11 at KG Halli police station.

Abbas is a resident of Govindpur, Bengaluru. The case was originally registered on August 12, 2020 at Kadugondanahalli Police station relating to rioting by an unruly mob armed with deadly weapons who had unlawfully gathered outside Kadugondana Halli Police Station in late evening of August 11, 2020.

The mob had attacked and injured many police officers. They had also set fire to KG Halli Police Station using Petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged and set on fire.



NIA had re-registered the case on September 21, 2020 and taken up the investigation. Earlier NIA had chargesheeted 138 accused persons in the case.

Investigation has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. He along with his co-conspirators including other charge sheeted accused persons are office bearers of SDPI Nagawara and were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli Police



Station. Accused Syed Abbas was produced before NIA Special Court, Bengaluru and taken on 06 days custody by NIA.

Further investigation in the case continues.