NMP Achieves Milestone with Largest Container Parcel Size

Mangaluru: New Mangalore Port (NMP) has achieved a significant milestone with the arrival of the Panama-flagged container vessel, "MSC Makoto II," at Berth No. 14. The vessel carried a remarkable 1210 TEUs of import containers and 1479 TEUs of export containers, marking the highest ever container parcel size of 2689 TEUs at the port.

Operations at Berth No. 14, which is mechanized under the PPP model with JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd., commenced in March 2022. The port's strategic initiatives, including fixed berthing windows and commercial inducements to promote containerized handling, coupled with improved productivity through the mechanized terminal, have positioned it as a frontrunner in container handling within the region. This achievement highlights the port's vision, flawless execution, and commitment to enhancing trade operations.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman of NMP, expressed his delight, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the vessel's call with the highest parcel size of 2689 TEUs of containers at Berth No. 14. This milestone showcases our dedication to delivering world-class services to our esteemed clients. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the unwavering support from our stakeholders. New Mangalore Port remains committed to pursuing excellence and will continue to invest in modernizing our infrastructure to meet the evolving demands of the trade community."

As New Mangalore Port strengthens its position as a leading maritime trade hub, it remains focused on expanding its capacity, enhancing operational efficiency, and providing unparalleled services to its customers. The achievements in container handling at Berth No. 14 through JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Pvt. Ltd underscore the port's determination to contribute to the growth and development of the regional and national economy.