No commercial activities 100 metres around Chamundeshwari temple

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Temple Authority has imposed a complete ban on com-mercial activities within a 100-metre radius of the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru. The move aims to ensure smooth movement and safe-ty for dignitaries, domestic and foreign tourists, and devotees visiting the revered shrine.

In an official notification, the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority announced that this precautionary measure is intended to prevent any obstruc-tion around the temple premises, especially during the influx of high-profile visi-tors and large crowds.

“In the interest of tourists and devotees, all commercial transactions within 100 metres of the Chamundeshwari Temple have been restricted. We request the public to cooperate with us,” said M J Roopa, Secretary of the Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority, in a press statement.

The restriction applies to all vendors, shopkeepers, and local business operators in the vicinity of the temple. It also affects local villagers who traditionally set up temporary stalls to cater to the heavy footfall at the temple, especially on week-ends and festival days.

The authority has called for cooperation from local residents, traders, and visi-tors, urging them to respect the new regulation for the collective benefit of tem-ple visitors and the sanctity of the religious space.

The Chamundeshwari Temple, located atop Chamundi Hill, is not only a major spiritual destination in Karnataka but also a significant tourist attraction drawing thousands daily. The decision comes amid increasing concerns about congestion and security risks caused by unregulated commercial activity near the temple entrance.

Officials indicated that the enforcement of this order will be strictly monitored, and violators may face penalties or legal action under applicable municipal and religious site protection laws.

The restriction is expected to ease crowd management and enhance the spiritual ambience of the temple surroundings, aligning with broader efforts to preserve the sanctity and cleanliness of the Chamundi Hill area.