No discussion on cabinet expansion says Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has denied that any discussion took place on cabinet expansion during his meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda.

Speaking on his recent visit to New Delhi, here on Thursday, Bommai stated he had discussed organising the party to win the upcoming elections for zilla and taluk panchayats and local bodies.

Cabinet expansion issue did not figure at the meeting, he clarified. There was intense speculation that the Chief Minister would consult the BJP leader on filling four vacant berths in the State cabinet ahead of his two-day visit to the national capital.

Bommai termed his Delhi visit on Tuesday as successful as he apprised various Union ministers of the State's issues in several areas.

On meeting with Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Bommai said, "We have discussed a special programme for rural connectivity, development of a hardware park between Bengaluru and Kolar and setting up of a skill university."

Pointing out that Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has released Rs 400 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban, Bommai said Rs 1,500 crore is still pending.

He said that discussions were held with the Railway Minister regarding suburban railway and development of Byappanahalli station, besides works on some major railway lines in the State.

Bommai said he had asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend GST compensation period to States beyond 2022.