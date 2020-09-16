Now, Aditya Alva at large as CCB raids ‘House of Life’

Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru, which is probing the drug abuse among bigwigs including Kannada film actors on Tuesday swooped down on the lavish bungalow of Aditya Alva, son of former minister and late Jeevaraj Alva in the city.

Alva, who is an accused in the case, is at large ever since the CCB sleuths launched a crackdown against the drug haul in the state capital, targeting those who arrange rave parties.

Cases have been registered against 15 people so far in this connection and nine arrested, police sources said.

In a statement, the CCB said, "search warrant obtained and searches being conducted at Aditya Alva's house near Hebbal called 'House of Life'."

The police team stormed into his grand house with a swimming pool right next to the scenic and magnificent Hebbal lake and searched the premises.

The bungalow is spread over four acres and is allegedly used by Alva to organise parties.

Those arrested in the case include film actresses Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna, realtor Rahul and an RTO clerk B K Ravishankar. The CCB took up the matter after the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested three people, including a woman with a huge cache of synthetic drugs, who were allegedly supplying them to the Kannada film actors and actresses.

On Monday, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who was arrested last week in the police crackdown against drug abuse involving the Sandalwood industry, was on Monday remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a court in the city. She was among five others remanded for this period after their police remand ended

Ragini and four others, including Sanjjanaa's realtor friend Rahul, have been sent to judicial custody till September 28.

According to sources, Ragini and others will be taken to the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru by late Monday evening.

On Monday, Ragini and Sanjjanaa Galarani were produced before the ACMM court here. The court also remanded Sanjjanaa Galrani, party organiser Viren Khanna and another person B K Ravishankar, to two days police custody. The court remanded Prashant Ranka, Nigerian Luma Pepper alias Simon, Rahul and Niyaz Ahmed to 14 days judicial custody.