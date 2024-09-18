NTT DATA and IBM expand partnership in India to offer high performance compute for financial services workloads in the cloud

Bengaluru: NTT DATA, a trusted global innovator of business and technology services and IBM, on Wednesday announced the launch of SimpliZCloud, a fully managed cloud service built on IBM LinuxONE. The service is designed to support the infrastructure needs of critical workloads such as those in financial services organizations including core banking applications, lending and risk management applications with a combination of advanced performance, high availability, and unmatched security. It also offers the opportunity to optimize infrastructure investments and on-going costs by consolidating resources and spends, especially enterprise software license costs. With the added benefit of a subscription-based model, it helps avoid expensive capital investment and maintenance costs.

SimpliZCloud is built on a secure, scalable, and integrated architecture that delivers dedicated compute and storage resources, powered by Software Defined Networking (SDN). The service offers a significant jump in performance over traditional x86 architecture-based environments. This opens the path towards enterprise-wide cloud transformation, leveraging IBM LinuxONE as a hybrid cloud platform. As enterprises consolidate their workloads, they will be able to reduce their data center footprint, driving higher sustainability.

“With SimpliZCloud, enterprises, especially financial institutions now have the power to make a generational shift in their cloud transformation journey. Critical business applications, especially those infused with AI and ML will now have the infrastructure to support performance far ahead of the traditional x86 architectures all in a fully managed, as-a-service model. This launch represents our continued commitment to supporting our clients’ ambitions for innovation and digital transformation,” said Avinash Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, India, NTT DATA, Inc. “I’m proud of the work our teams at NTT DATA and IBM have done in bringing this service to our clients and look forward to the transformative outcomes of this collaboration.”

“Over the years, with the IBM LinuxONE platform, IBM has delivered much-needed security, scalability, reliability and performance to help India’s leading financial institutions manage their mission-critical workloads safely and sustainably. By bringing SimpliZCloud to modern enterprises, we are continuing our commitment to help them adopt a hybrid-by-design approach. With SimpliZCloud, financial institutions can leverage a highly secure, high-performance platform and robust infrastructure to harness the benefits of AI and hybrid cloud to manage their evolving applications and workloads,” said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia.