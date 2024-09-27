Onion sold at `35 per kilo in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Day by day the price of onion is increasing, and the consumers were upset about the increase in the price of onion. But now the central government has given good news, National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) is distributing onions at low prices. Customers are fully happy.

As a result of the heavy rains in the state, onion prices had increased for a month. At present, one kg of onion is fixed at Rs 60 to Rs 70. Due to this price increase, consumers have gone mad. NCCF is currently distributing onions at a low price, and many customers are happily buying onions.

The central government has identified 550 products under the Price Stabilization Fund (PSA) and the burden on the consumers is reduced by collecting the products which are expensive in the market and selling them at discounted prices. Similarly, the price of quality onion in the market has reached Rs 70. Out of which, small size, low quality onions are available for Rs 40-50. Thus, it has started buying quality onions from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and distributing them in the metro cities of the country.

Similarly, onion is being sold at Rs 35 per kg from Monday in Bengaluru, and the sale will continue until the price comes down in the local market. A total of 122 places are choosen for trade in densely populated areas by identifying the distribution space every day, and this trade is done until the price goes down. NCCF staff Manjunath said that onion distribution will start from 10 am till 6 pm and more than 18 tons of onions have been sold in three days.

Onion prices have skyrocketed and burdened the consumers. Now the central government is selling quality onion at a discount price of Rs 35 per kg through mobile vans across the city from the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCIF), which will greatly benefit the common man. Jithin Raj, a customer, says that he used to spend more to buy onion which is used in every meal and since the government is distributing onions at a low price, it is very convenient.