Oppn trying to create a divide, alleges DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Lashing out at the Opposition parties for dividing families on the basis of emotions, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the Opposition failed to implement guarantee schemes in the State when it was in power.

“The Opposition could not give the people guarantee schemes that Congress government gave. But they are trying to destroy homes by creating rift between family members,” he said while speaking to reporters at Kanteerava stadium.

Asked about Mallikarjun Kharge’s comments on guarantee schemes, he said, “Opposition parties are running out of agenda. The Opposition said guarantee schemes would create rift between families, but it did not. They are jealous our work.”

“Mallikarjun Kharge is our senior leader, we have to listen to his advice. I urge all of you to listen to my statements on Shakthi scheme once again,” he said.

“I only talked about the opinion of 5-10% people on Shakthi scheme. Guarantee schemes will not be stopped at any cost. Conductors are hesitating to collect money from women who volunteer to pay for the ticket. I had only said that this needs to be looked into,” he clarified.

Asked about Kharge’s statement about being united, he said, “He gave a message to the party workers citing multiple contexts. We have been running the government and the party cordially. Has there been any untoward incidents since I took over as the KPCC President and DCM?”

On Kharge’s statement on some leaders meeting him in Delhi, the DCM said, “Mallikarjun Kharge has not interfered in anything. He has given advice as a senior member. He has spoken like that keeping in mind the national picture. He suggestively said that he will not intervene in the stand that the state may take on the reservation policy.” Replying to a query on introducing Karnataka-like guarantee schemes in Maharashtra, he said, “Karnataka’s guarantee model has become a model at the national level. Even the BJP ruled states have copied our models. This is a matter of pride for us.”

Asked about Yatnal’s letter to the prime minister about Waqf Board, he said, “I am not going to respond to statements of mentally unstable people who belong in a mental hospital.” “We had instructed all schools, colleges and private companies to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava. About 70% of the institutions have done so,” he said.