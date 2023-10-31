Opposing netizens say it is an emotional issue for residents

Bengaluru: The proposal to name the entire network of Namma Metro, which benefits millions of people after the 12th century Basaveshwara has been strongly opposed by the locals. Namma Metro is not just a name. It is an emotional issue for the people of Bengaluru. Stop playing with such things. Instead of worrying about changing the name, worry about providing basic facilities, citizens are protesting on social media.



Minister MB Patil proposed that there have been suggestions to rename Namma Metro after Basaveshwara like Kempegowda for Bangalore International Airport. This has been opposed by the people. A heated debate has started on social media.

Many have expressed the opinion that Namma Metro is an iconic one. This name has been attached to the hearts of travellers. It is deeply rooted in the daily life of travellers. Dr Bhaskar Rajkumar and Ashish G emphasized the strong emotional connection Bengalureans has with the brand “Namma Metro”, and urged the government to expand metro service and focus on infrastructure. Commuters are scrambling to reach the metro station during peak hours. Start new metro lines as soon as possible. He advised not to waste time on such matters.

Several metro stations are named after eminent personalities like Balagangadharnath Swamiji and Dr B R Ambedkar. Majestic station is named after Kempegowda, Hosahalli station is named after Balagangadhar Swamiji, Vidhana Soudha station is named after Ambedkar, Central College station is named after Visvesvaraya.

Also, BMRCL has sought the cooperation of private companies for the development of Metro stations, for which the names of the respective companies are being named to the stations. The metro station built by Infosys Foundation near Electronics City is named as Infosys Foundation Konappa Agrahara Station.

A BMRCL official said that there are many requests from time to time to name the stations after important people. Metro stations are usually named after nearby places for easy identification. As far as renaming our metro is concerned, there is no official proposal and any change requires the permission of the central government, the

official said.