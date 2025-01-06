Opposition parties should not make baseless allegations

Davanagere: In response to the allegations by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy that 60% commission is being taken in the government. The job of opposition parties is not just to make allegations. You should make alle-gations with documents and prove the allegations. You should not make baseless allegations, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media at the MBA Ground Helipad premises. Responding to the increase in bus fares of road transport companies, bus fares have increased all the time. It is due to employee salaries, die-sel price hike, buying buses and inflation. The Chief Minister said that the prices were increased years ago and the reason for the increase was that the transport corporations were in trouble and there was demand. Didn’t the prices increase during the BJP and Kumaraswamy’s time? He questioned whether the central government had not increased the railway fare.

In response to a question from the media regarding the change of KPCC and Chief Minister, he said that the party higher-ups will decide on these issues.

In response to a question from the media regarding filling the vacant ministerial posts, he said that the filling of the ministerial post vacant due to Nagendra’s resignation will be discussed with the party high command.

In response to a question from the media regarding the district and taluk panchayat elections, he said that the matter has gone before the court. The matter should be settled there. He said that we are ready to hold taluk and zilla panchayat elections.

The Supreme Court has said that internal reservation should be provided, but since there is no practi-cal information, a committee headed by Nagamohan Das has been formed. He said that our govern-ment is committed to providing internal reservation.

In response to a reporter’s question about a meeting of several ministers at Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s house, the Chief Minister questioned whether it was wrong to join for a meal. If politicians join for a meal, they are given a colour. As already stated, the Chief Minister clarified that no political discussion took place there.

Responding to the fact that it was announced in the budget when he was the Chief Minister earlier that a Vishwa Kannada Sammelana would be organized in Davangere, he said that this matter would be examined.

This time’s budget will be presented in March. He said that the date will be announced after the pre-budget discussion begins.