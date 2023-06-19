Over 200 surgeons take part in public awareness event in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru has firmly established itself as a critical player in the global medical tourism landscape, thanks to its adoption of cutting-edge surgical technologies, said Dr. Venkatesh, President of the Bangalore Surgical Society.

The inauguration of a walkathon program held as part of the ASICC(R) Golden Jubilee celebrations and Surgeons Day was organised by the Karnataka State Chapter of the Association of Surgeons India.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Venkatesh said, “Sushruta, the pioneer of surgery, performed the world’s first operation, and Surgeons Day is celebrated to honor this significant milestone. Surgery plays a crucial role in the prevention and treatment of various diseases, including cancer and heart conditions. Today, Bangalore is renowned globally for its expertise in medical tourism. Our city’s doctors are at the forefront of adopting innovative surgical technologies, while our numerous medical colleges ensure excellent service and training.”

Dr. Venkatesh said, “By conducting further training programs and adequately equipping young doctors with surgical skills, we can further enhance our position in the global medical tourism arena.”

The Secretary of the Bangalore Surgical Society, Dr. Manish Joshi, spoke about a crucial aspect of the surgical profession. He emphasized that surgeons, just like anyone else, are human beings with their own challenges and concerns. However, when they step into the operating room, they must leave behind their personal troubles and wholeheartedly focus on the lives of the patients and the suffering of their families. The satisfaction they feel when a patient recovers and their loved ones smile with gratitude validates the extensive knowledge they have acquired and reaffirms their commitment to their noble profession.

It’s essential to recognize that doctors also face immense pressure in their work. Therefore, Dr. Joshi encouraged everyone to prioritize their well-being by engaging in a daily one-hour walk. Taking care of our health ensures that we can continue to serve others with dedication and compassion.

The Cancer and Robotic Surgeon and President of the Surgical Society of India, Dr. Rajasekhar C Jakar, highlighted the Society’s 50th anniversary celebration. Stressing the importance of the doctor-patient relationship in surgery, Dr. Jakar emphasized the health benefits of walking. Engaging in a daily three-kilometer walk can contribute to the prevention of cancer and heart disease. Furthermore, for surgical doctors who face the mental exhaustion of performing operations daily, regular walking can help maintain their mental well-being and overall health. Dr. Jakar also noted that the Surgical Society boasts a membership of over 1,500 esteemed surgeons.

The walkathon witnessed the participation of more than 500 doctors, nurses, and staff members. The event commenced at St. Martha’s Hospital, with participants embarking on a 5-kilometer walk that concluded at Freedom Park.