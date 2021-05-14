Oxygen on wheels to provide life support to patients waiting for beds outside hospitals 

Bengaluru: Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Bengaluru, in association with Greenwood High International School, has come up with a life saving initiative to offer critical support to patients by launching five sophisticated buses which will provide free oxygen to people directly waiting to get a bed outside city hospitals. Each bus has been redesigned to accommodate 12 patients at any given time.

The initiative was inaugurated by R Ashoka, Minister for Revenue.

With this tie-up with the school has ensured that the patients can have some respite in this time of emergency. Each patient will have to provide his or her doctor prescription or RT-PCR report and a copy of his or her Aadhaar card, to avail the free oxygen facility.

"We plan to see how this initiative works for the next 10 days and then we will scale up to 10 buses thereafter," said Dr Satish Kumar Jain of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital.

Each patient will be able to use the oxygen for two hours and will also be given a free nasal cannula for the oxygen flow to be connected to the flow meter and regulator.

On this initiative, Bijay Agarwal, Chairman of Greenwood High International School, said, "When Dr Satish Jain approached me with this idea, I was immediately keen to be a part of this very noble initiative."

Citizens who wish to avail this facility can call the hospital's admin mobile number: 09620304864.