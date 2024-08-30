Patil defends KIADB plot allotment to Rahul Kharge Trust

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Thursday criticised BJP leader Chalavadi Narayaswamy, accusing him of fabricating an issue over the allotment of a KIADB CA plot to Rahul Kharge’s trust.

Patil asserted that Narayaswamy is “not Harishchandra” (a reference to the legendary king known for his truthfulness) and argued that, unlike Rahul Kharge, Chalavadi is not an entrepreneur.

During a press conference at Vidhana Soudha, where he presented documents to support his claims, Patil highlighted that Chalavadi had acquired a two-acre KIADB plot in the Hebbal Industrial Area of Mysuru 18 years ago but has failed to establish any industrial unit there. “Instead, he has merely put up a shed,” Patil remarked.

Patil emphasised Rahul Kharge’s credentials, noting that Kharge has passed the UPSC exam twice, is an engineering graduate, and a DRDO awardee.

“Should we have allotted land to someone flouting norms like the BJP did during its reign, sidelining eligible applicants such as Rahul Kharge?” the Minister questioned.

He also noted that Chalavadi recently requested an additional six months to utilize the plot allotted to him 18 years ago.

“If he fails again, the plot will be reclaimed by the government,” Patil warned.

By now, Chalavadi should have utilized 51 percent of the allotted industrial plot, but according to Patil, he has used no more than 5 percent.

“For name’s sake, he has put up a ‘for hire’ board there. In that case, what moral ground does he have to make allegations against a leader of high stature like AICC President MallikarjunaKharge?” Patil criticized.

Patil further revealed that Chalavadi initially obtained the plot in 2006 by stating that he would establish a company called ‘Brindavan Software.’ He later claimed he would set up a garments unit under the same name, and subsequently, he announced plans to establish a warehouse.

However, none of these projects have materialized. When the government issued an order to reclaim the land, Chalavadi challenged it in the High Court and secured a stay order. “Instead of correcting himself, he has engaged in acts of cheap publicity,” Patil rebuked.

Patil also pointed out that Chalavadi should remember that his current status is largely due to MallikarjunaKharge.

“Kharge nominated Chalavadi as Railway Users Committee President when he was the Railway Minister. But, under the illusion that he would become a great leader in

the BJP, he is now questioning Kharge, showing his ingratitude,” Patil commented.