People not wearing masks will be fined: BBMP chief

Bengaluru: The BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that precautionary measures are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the city and steps are being taken to implement it effectively.

"Those who do not wear masks in public places will be penalized," he warned. "Over 60,000 COVID tests being carried out will be further expanded. People who have symptoms, from outside states or other cities, should be properly screened. More tests should be done in the area where infection is on the rise," he added.



Gupta stated that the citizens must voluntarily take precautions and follow the COVID rules. He said that cases have risen in the city significantly and the number of beds in the private hospitals will be increased.

"Approximately 35,000 people receive the vaccine in the city every day. Steps are being taken to increase it further. All of these people working in apartments and garment factories should be vaccinated," he said.

The chief commissioner, in his visit to the East Zone COVID war room said that if an asymptomatic person is undergoing treatment at his home, the personnel at war room will make a routine call to the infected person.