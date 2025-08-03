PM-KISAN payout helps farmers buy diesel for tractors in State

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Saturday expressed gratitude, saying the scheme has significantly helped them buy diesel for tractors, and pay wages to labourers. The PM-KISAN scheme has been a crucial support for farmers during difficult times.

In Karnataka’s Dharwad district, farmers said that the PM-KISAN initiative is making a positive impact on their agricultural activities. The funds help not only in purchasing seeds and fertilisers but also in managing household expenses, including school and college fees for their children.

The scheme, launched by the PM Modi government, aims to provide income support to small and marginal farmers across the country. Under PM-KISAN, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments directly into their bank accounts.

Speaking to IANS, farmers shared how the scheme has improved their lives. Nagappa Ganiger, a farmer from Dharwad, said, “The PM-KISAN scheme has been a great help during tough times. It has enabled me to buy diesel for tractors and pay wages to labourers on time. So far, 20 installments have been credited to my account without fail. I am thankful to Prime Minister Modi.” Another farmer, Basavaraj Gunjal, added, “With the aim of doubling farmers’ income, Prime Minister Modi has introduced several farmer-friendly initiatives.

The Rs 6,000 annual support through PM-KISAN has been a real benefit. On behalf of all farmers, I express my sincere thanks to him.”