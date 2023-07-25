PM Modi should resign, demands AAP

BENGALURU: A protest meeting was organized by the Aam Aadmi Party's women's unit at the city's Freedom Park, they demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has completely failed in suppressing the violence that has been going on in the state of Manipur for the past three months, should immediately apologize to the people of the nation and resign.

Speaking to the media persons, AAP State Organizing Secretary BT Naganna said, "Instead of suppressing the class conflicts in the state of Manipur, the central government has the brutal policy of encouraging violence for the sake of vote politics. Even though the home minister personally visited the state of Manipur for five days, the violence could not be brought to an end."

Two months ago the perpetrators raped women and paraded them nakedly and those perpetrators are still not punished. The central government's strategy to cover up this incident is shameful. Suspending our party's MP Sanjay Singh for the entire term without discussing it in both the houses of the parliament was an anti-democratic and anti-constitutional move. Today, world guru Narendra Modi, who has put India to shame in front of the world, should immediately apologize to the people of the nation and resign, Naganna demanded.

The President of the Women's Unit, Kushala Swamy said, "There is no protection for women in the country. The BJP central government, which is protecting the despicable people who rape and parade women nakedly, really needs to be removed from the country. If you look at the love and support that MP Brij Bhushan got in the recent rape accusation by a wrestler, it is a tragedy that the central government, which is only protecting the corrupt, is now engaged in protecting the rapists as well. The true colours of the BJP which pretend to worship Mother India and protect the culture are exposed now. The people of the country will teach them a proper lesson in the coming days", she said.

Senior party leader Vijay Sharma, media spokesperson Usha Mohan, Prakash Nadungadi, Sushma Veera, Hariharan, Gopal, Mahadevaswamy, Farid, Feroze Khan, Jyotish Kumar, Maria, Mahalakshmi, Suhasini Paniraj, Pushpa Keshav and many other women leaders and activists participated in the protest.