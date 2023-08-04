Police collected 7 lakh rs fine in a week in BM Express way

Mandya : The Mandya district police has taken a proactive approach to curb the rising number of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, which has claimed the lives of over 140 people and caused severe injuries to many others. To ensure road safety, the police are cracking down on motorists who flout the newly implemented rules, leading to the recovery of approximately Rs. 7 lakh in fines from violators over the past week.

In response to the alarming statistics of over a thousand accidents on the expressway, the highway authority and the police department jointly implemented stricter regulations. A key measure has been the imposition of traffic restrictions on two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractors, aiming to prevent vehicles from exceeding 100 kmph on the expressway. Additionally, trucks have been directed to travel on the left side of the road to maintain order and safety.

Despite the efforts of the authorities, some motorists have been observed disregarding the rules, leading to potential hazards on the road. As a consequence, the police have taken a firm stance and decided to impose fines on those found violating the traffic regulations. In the past week alone, a total of 100 drivers have been fined for various offenses, with Rs. 500 for speeding, Rs. 250 for line discipline violations, and 100 for using restricted vehicles.

The implementation of AE technology speed detectors by the highway authority has faced technical challenges, rendering them temporarily non-operational. In response, the police have taken matters into their own hands by using speed hunters to monitor vehicle speeds within the first 2 km from the Ganangur toll plaza. Those found driving excessively are subject to on-the-spot fines, issued at the toll booths.

With these measures in place, the authorities are hopeful that motorists will be encouraged to adhere to the rules, ultimately resulting in a significant reduction in accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.