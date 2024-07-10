Live
- Odisha Crime Branch arrests 15 criminals involved in series of cyber frauds
- MP CM approves ‘e-vidhan’ & purchase of aircraft for state govt
- SC alimony order a befitting reply to those who gave primacy to Sharia
- Gurugram MP demands Central agency probe against Eco Green
- Committed to make Rajasthan $350 million economy: Dy CM
- MoS Defence launches GAINS-2024 to encourage start-ups in ship building field
- 3rd T20I: Gill, Gaikwad & Washington star as India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs; go 2-1 up
- Several IPS Officers Transferred in Telangana; CS Issues Orders
- Biennial council election: MahaYuti, MVA keep their MLAs in hotels to avoid cross voting
- Kerala Governor asks state VCs to return public money used to pay legal charges
Just In
Police Open Fire in Self-Defence Against Criminals in Mangaluru
Two policemen were injured when members of the Chaddi-Baniyan gang from Madhya Pradesh attacked them during an inquest event in Mulky.
Mangaluru: Two policemen were injured when members of the Chaddi-Baniyan gang from Madhya Pradesh attacked them during an inquest event in Mulky. The incident occurred on July 10, following the arrest of four gang members on July 9 in Sakleshpur, Hassan. The police opened fire on the gang members in self-defence and shot them in the foot.
The gang had fled towards Bengaluru after looting cash and jewellery worth Rs. 15 lakhs and injuring an elderly couple in Kotekani, under Urva Police Station, on July 8. Mangaluru police, with the assistance of Sakleshpur police and KSRTC officials, apprehended the suspects within five hours of the crime.
During the Mahzar event, the gang members attacked the police and attempted to escape, prompting the officers to open fire in self-defence. The injured policemen have been hospitalised and are recovering. The criminals, who were shot in the leg, are currently held in the police ward of Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.
Earlier, on the morning of July 8, the Chaddi-Baniyan gang broke into a house in Kotekani, assaulted and threatened the elderly couple, and extorted approximately Rs. 15 lakhs in cash and gold jewellery. The accused, all residents of Madhya Pradesh, then fled in the family's car.