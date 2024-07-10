Police Open Fire in Self-Defence Against Criminals in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Two policemen were injured when members of the Chaddi-Baniyan gang from Madhya Pradesh attacked them during an inquest event in Mulky. The incident occurred on July 10, following the arrest of four gang members on July 9 in Sakleshpur, Hassan. The police opened fire on the gang members in self-defence and shot them in the foot.

The gang had fled towards Bengaluru after looting cash and jewellery worth Rs. 15 lakhs and injuring an elderly couple in Kotekani, under Urva Police Station, on July 8. Mangaluru police, with the assistance of Sakleshpur police and KSRTC officials, apprehended the suspects within five hours of the crime.

During the Mahzar event, the gang members attacked the police and attempted to escape, prompting the officers to open fire in self-defence. The injured policemen have been hospitalised and are recovering. The criminals, who were shot in the leg, are currently held in the police ward of Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.

Earlier, on the morning of July 8, the Chaddi-Baniyan gang broke into a house in Kotekani, assaulted and threatened the elderly couple, and extorted approximately Rs. 15 lakhs in cash and gold jewellery. The accused, all residents of Madhya Pradesh, then fled in the family's car.