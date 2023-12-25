Police to issue guidelines for protection of women next week

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda has said that special guidelines will be issued to ensure that women participating in the New Year celebrations do not face any problem and harassment.

Speaking at a meeting held in the city, he said that appropriate measures will be taken to ensure that women are not disturbed during the New Year celebrations. It has been informed that appropriate guidelines will be released in this regard next week.

Two rounds of meetings were held with BBMP, BESCOM, BMTC, Metro and Excise Departments regarding the New Year celebrations. Celebrations will be held at various places including MG Road and Brigade Road.

It has been said that measures will be taken after reviewing the previous cases to prevent the public who participate in this, in case of excessive drunken behavior and other mishaps.

In order to make the police department more people-friendly, preparations are being made for installing QR code in public places. When mishaps occur in public places despite New Year, the place will come under the jurisdiction of which station? Who should be contacted? He explained that if there is any confusion like that, you can scan the QR code and get the information.

If you scan the QR code, you will get complete details of the concerned police station. The Commissioner said that this will facilitate the police to reach the scene based on the information provided by the public.