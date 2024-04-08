Prof Rajeev Gowda will secure huge majority: CM

Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah expressed hope that Prof. Rajeev Gowda of Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency will raise his voice in Parliament on behalf of the nation and the people of the constituency.

He spoke while inaugurating the massive meeting of booth leaders and block leaders and the election campaign meeting held on behalf of Rajeev Gowda in Byatarayanpura assembly constituency of Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency.

There are no reasons why you should vote for BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje.

As a parliamentarian, she did not raise her voice in parliament about the injustices done to the people of the country. Shobha Karandlaje was reportedly sent by staging a go-back protest by the BJP workers of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru. The workers of the constituency who won her sent her as go back. Therefore, they have no reason to vote for her here.

Shobha Karandlaje did not work for the people as an MP. For this reason, they are asking you to vote for Modi’s face. BJP was also rejected by running the government and not doing the work of the people. So they are also asking to vote for Modi’s face and not on his achievements.

The central government did not give permission to the Mekedatu project to provide drinking water to Bangalore.

Even Modi is not declaring his support for the project of providing drinking water to the people of Bengaluru. Bringing black money and putting Rs 15 lakhs in everyone’s account, Modi has not put even Rs 15. Nothing that Modi has said has been implemented.

Therefore, if you see his face and vote, will your vote be respected, he asked.

On the same occasion, the Chief Minister called to win Rajiv Gowda and strengthen Krishna Byre Gowda and requested that a lead of at least 50 thousand votes should be given in this assembly constituency. Gopikrishna, the leader of Tarikere Assembly Constituency in Chikkamagaluru District, joined Congress and requested to strengthen the hand of the Chief Minister by winning Rajiv Gowda.