Protection of waqf property is everyone’s duty: Minister

Bengaluru: “Waqf property is God’s property. Its protection is everyone’s duty,” said Minister for Housing, Minority Welfare and Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan.

During a meeting with District Waqf Presidents and officials at Vikas Soudha Conference Hall here on Friday, he emphasized that the protection of Waqf property is not just the responsibility of the minister or state president but also of district presidents and officials.

He said there is a perception that the Waqf property is given by the government or belongs to the government. However, not a single inch of Waqf land has been received from the government. Waqf property is a donation given by donors for the welfare of the community. Apart from graveyards, the government has not provided us with any other land.

The minister said a plan has been made to construct women’s colleges in 15 districts under the Waqf Board. Similarly, there is consideration to construct hospitals at the taluk and district levels under the Waqf Board, he added. He mentioned that the Waqf Adalats being held at the district level have resolved several issues, and these will be conducted in every district across the state.

During the meeting, district presidents shared the issues faced in their respective districts. They also informed the gathering that donors are willing to provide land for the construction of colleges and hospitals.

On this occasion, Anwar Basha, the state Waqf Board president, was felicitated for completing one year in office. A commemorative booklet marking the achievements of the past year was also released. Present at the meeting were Legislative Council member Abdul Jabbar, members Yaqub, Maulana Shafi Saadi, Riaz, Asif, Housing Department Secretary Naveen Raj Singh, and CEO Jilani Mokashi.