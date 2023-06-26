Puthige Matha Performs Sacred 'Kattige Muhurtha' Ritual Prepare for Biennial Paryaya Transition

Udupi: In a symbolic ceremony filled with age-old traditions, Puthige Matha of Udupi recently conducted the revered 'Kattige Muhurtha' ritual. This ritual holds great significance as it paves the way for Puthige Matha to assume responsibilities of the prestigious Udupi Sri Krishna Matha for the upcoming two-year period, starting from January 2024, under the biennial Paryaya system.



Elaborate rituals and ceremonies were meticulously observed at Puthige Matha to commemorate the auspicious occasion of Kattige Muhurtha. This time-honored practice has been followed by the Ashta Mathas of Udupi before each Matha assumes the mantle of Paryaya.

The Kattige Muhurtha ritual primarily focuses on the preparation and storing of firewood, which is an essential component for providing lunch to devotees at Sri Krishna Matha. As the next Paryaya Matha, Sri Puthige Matha has already commenced its preparations for the upcoming biennial term, set to begin on January 18, 2024.

The ceremony of Kattige Muhurtha took place amidst the sacred recitation of Veda Sthothras, infusing the atmosphere with spiritual fervour. The firewood is meticulously stacked, resembling a grand chariot, serving as one of the captivating attractions during the Paryaya Mahothsava.

According to the legends, Sri Vadiraja Theertha, a revered saint, introduced the biennial Paryaya system, replacing the previous two-month term. Additionally, he pioneered the concept of the 'Kattige Ratha' or firewood chariot, which was adapted around 500 years ago.

This magnificent chariot has the capacity to hold approximately 100 tonnes of firewood, sufficient to cook the meals served in the dining hall of Sri Krishna Matha for the duration of two years. The religious rituals during the Kattige Muhurtha ceremony were conducted by priests Vidwan Herga Vedavyas Bhat and Raghavendra Kodancha, bestowing sanctity upon the proceedings.

In a gesture of reverence, special 'Siddi' species of jackfruit saplings were distributed to the guests, further symbolizing the auspiciousness of the occasion. Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, the esteemed spiritual leader of Sri Puthige Matha—one of the revered Ashta Mathas in Udupi—is poised to undertake his fourth biennial Paryaya in January 2024.

The Kattige Muhurtha ritual not only marks the beginning of a sacred transition but also serves as a powerful testament to the rich heritage and deep-rooted traditions of Udupi. It is a reminder of the unwavering devotion and commitment exhibited by the Mathas in their tireless efforts to uphold the spiritual legacy of Sri Krishna Matha and cater to the spiritual needs of devotees.