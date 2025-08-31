quarrel among kids leads to murder in Arasikere

Hassan: A trivial quarrel between first standard children escalated into a violent clash between two families in Arasikere, Hassan district, ultimately ending in a murder. The shocking incident has created tension in the town.

According to police, the fight stemmed from a school quarrel where one boy allegedly sprinkled water on another who was unwell. When Taufiq (28) confronted Farhan, the child’s father, about the matter, the issue snowballed. On August 25, both men met near a lassi shop on BH Road, where the argument reignited. In the heated altercation, Farhan allegedly pushed Taufiq down a staircase, causing severe injuries.

Taufiq was rushed to a private hospital in Hassan but succumbed to injuries on the night of August 29. His death triggered outrage among his family and supporters, who retaliated by attacking Farhan’s house, vandalizing property, and setting his car on fire.

Following the incident, the Mujawar Mohalla area witnessed heightened tension, prompting heavy police deployment to prevent further violence. Police have appealed to residents to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, local MLA Shivalingegowda visited Taufiq’s residence and strongly criticized the police for their handling of the case. He accused the Arasikere police of negligence, pointing out that despite a life-threatening attack, no case had been registered earlier. He also alleged that those involved in the assault were influential and shielded by the authorities.

“Taufiq was a good man. His death is tragic and unacceptable. The police inspector Raghavendra has several complaints against him. He should never be allowed to serve in Arasikere again,” the MLA thundered, demanding strict action against the culprits and immediate accountability from the police.

The background of the clash highlights how a minor dispute between children spiraled out of control. Taufiq and Farhan’s sons, both classmates in a private school, had fought on August 25. What started as an innocuous quarrel turned deadly due to adult intervention and subsequent escalation. The police have registered a case at Arasikere Town Police Station and launched investigations. The administration has assured that stringent measures will be taken against those responsible for both the murder and the subsequent mob violence.