R. Ashoka Demands CBI Probe into Kalaburagi Librarian’s Death, Calls It a ‘State-Sponsored Murder’

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government over the death of librarian Bhagyavati Aggimath from Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district, alleging that her suicide was not a personal act but a “state-sponsored murder.” He demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, citing systemic neglect and administrative failure.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, Ashoka accused the Congress-led government of pushing citizens to despair through unpaid wages, corruption, and mismanagement. “This is not just one death—it represents the silent suffering of thousands of library workers across Karnataka,” he said.

Bhagyavati’s death note, reportedly suppressed by authorities, detailed her financial distress: unpaid salary for three months, pending media and newspaper bills, and inability to pay her son’s school fees. Ashoka alleged that Congress leaders attempted to hush the matter through backdoor settlements and accused them of turning Karnataka into a “graveyard of governance.”

He further cited a string of suicides across sectors—contractors unpaid for bills, police officers caught in transfer scams, farmers denied drought relief, and microfinance victims in urban slums. “This government has become a factory of death. Instead of guarantees, it offers despair,” Ashoka declared.

Ashoka also mocked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s alleged political maneuvering, claiming that ministerial positions were being traded for crores. “This is dinner-table politics. ₹300 meals are leading to ₹300 crore deals,” he said, referring to alleged corruption in cabinet appointments.

The BJP leader warned that forming SITs and commissions would only serve to bury the truth. He urged immediate central intervention and called on citizens to reject what he termed a “murderous regime.”