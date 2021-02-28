Railway Lok Adalat settles 26 cases, awards compensation of 1.3 cr

Bengaluru: Railway Claims Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench, held Lok Adalat here on Thursday and Friday.

Tasneem Rasool Boaz, Member (Technical), Bengaluru Bench, Railway Claims Tribunal, chaired the Lok Adalat in which 26 cases were identified by South Western Railway, Central Railway and South Central Railway for hearing. The Bench gave judgments in 13 death and 5 injury cases and a total compensation amount of Rs 1,31,85,000 was awarded.

The objective of the Lok Adalat is to provide speedy justice to railway passengers by way of expeditious decisions on payment of compensation to the victims and the families of victims of untoward incidents and accidents during the course of their travel by Indian Railways.

The Lok Adalat was also attended by N. Ramesh, Chief Claims Officer, South Western Railway, Hari Kumar, Dy. Chief Commercial Manager (Claims) and Presenting Officer and was co-ordinated by Akshay V Bharadwaj, Additional Registrar, Railway Claims Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench.