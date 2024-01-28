Ram Mandir euphoria catapults BJP as Cong battles internal strife

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP, once humiliated for being in disarray, has managed to bounce back in the state amidst the euphoria created by the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.



Post the Ayodhya event, shedding its defensive approach, the state BJP unit delivered a formidable blow to the Congress by successfully pulling former CM Jagadish Shettar back into its fold ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Every town, village, and city, including the IT capital Bengaluru, was inundated with saffron flags, posters, buntings, and cutouts of Lord Ram before and after January 22. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) reached out to every doorstep with ‘Mantrakshate’ (sacred grains of rice from Ayodhya) and posters of Lord Ram. Karnataka, known as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, the greatest devotee of Lord Ram, saw every village organizing special worship in every temple.

Even Congress leaders concede that the euphoria swept everyone’s hearts, challenging the image that the Congress government managed to build through the implementation of guarantee schemes.

After the arrival of Jagadish Shettar, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that many leaders from the Congress would join the BJP soon. He said that it was only the beginning, as there would be a ‘Ghar Vapsi’ of not only BJP leaders but also important Congress leaders. “The Congress would likely divide into factions.”

Sources in the BJP explained that the party’s state President B.Y. Vijayendra and Parliamentary Board Member B.S. Yediyurappa have been given a free hand to strengthen the party.

According to Yediyurappa, the BJP is working towards winning more than 25 out of the total 28 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka says that there would be a ‘Congress choro’ trend in Karnataka in the coming days. “The Congress leaders used to claim that BJP leaders joined them. Now, they will be gagged. They do not have leadership, and that is why the Congress is trying to pull our leaders,” he adds.

The ruling Congress party seems to be losing momentum. Events such as the “naked parade” of a Dalit woman in Belagavi district, the gangrape of a Muslim woman by moral policing vigilantes in Haveri district, and communal clashes in Shivamogga and other places have raised serious questions on the ruling party. Infighting in the Congress is also escalating, with Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna and Minister for Home G. Parameshwara raising a banner of revolt against the party high command over appointments to boards and corporations. Minister Rajanna has even that he is “not a slave”.

Unable to take action as both identify with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s camp and hail from oppressed classes, Deputy Chief Minister and party’s state President Shivakumar has pointed fingers at the high command.

Fearing backlash, Siddaramaiah chanted the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan during a programme on January 22 and claimed that the slogan did not belong to any particular party or person. The Chief Minister allowed tilak to be applied to his forehead and flaunted it throughout the programme.

The move surprised many as Siddaramaiah had been criticized for not showing reverence to Hindu rituals at temples. “The slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ is the slogan of the whole society. Some think the slogan is their property. The slogan is about showing reverence to Shri Ram, which is to be echoed by everyone,” Siddaramaiah said, asking the crowd to chant the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan.

Political analyst Basavaraj Soolibhavi tells IANS that it’s not only through the Ram Mandir that the BJP is trying to create its wave. “The BJP has been pursuing politics of religion and using the religious feelings for its gain continuously. Ram Mandir is one of the party’s agendas.”

“It won’t stop here. The inauguration of Ram Mandir has created a frenzied mood among devotees and followers. It might lead to incidents of attacking symbols of other religions. The attack on Dharwad’s Idgah Maidan tower is one such incident. The BJP has systematically reached out to the bottom of the society through the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya,” he adds.

Soolibhavi says the Congress party has never tried to shed its image and pursue active politics. Most of the time, it came to power due to the anti-incumbency factor and negativity surrounding other parties. “It is not able to come to power by winning over people with its principles, agendas, and ideologies.” “Though guarantee schemes are implemented by the Karnataka Congress, ‘Modi’s guarantee’ by the Prime Minister is popularized more among people. Every department of the Central government is involved in systematically disseminating the welfare programmes. The chances of winning 15 to 20 seats in Lok Sabha elections out of 28 seats are looking bleak for Congress. There is an equal fight now in the state,” he concludes.