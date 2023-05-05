Ramya, Shivanna, Duniya Vijay campaign for Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Sandalwood celebrities started campaigning in Varuna constituency on behalf of the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Actress Ramya, who is identified with the Congress party, Geeta Shivarajkumar, who joined the Congress party recently, and Duniya Vijay, who is close to Siddaramaiah, are in Varuna constituency on Thursday.

Last week, Siddaramaiah campaigned extensively throughout the day in Varuna. But this time Siddaramaiah is canvassing along with star actors and actresses which has made the campaign even more exciting.

For the last two days, Shivarajkumar has been busy in the campaign. He canvassed in Soraba on behalf of Madhu Bangarappa.

Ramya has also started campaigning in Mandya on behalf of the Congress candidate. Duniya Vijay seems to be campaigning only in favour of Siddaramaiah. Also, actress Nishvika Naidu was seen campaigning for the former CM Siddaramiah in Varuna.

This time Sandalwood many artists have involved themselves in the promotional work. Sudeep has already visited several constituencies in the state and canvassed for BJP candidates. Harshika Poonacha has also campaigned for the BJP candidate from Gadag and Doddaballapur constituencies. Many other celebrities including Nenapirali Prem are involved in the election campaign work.