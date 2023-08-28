Rape and murder of Soujanya: Udupi activist seeks divine help through Urulu seve

Udupi: While the coastal area of Karnataka is in the grip of the issue connected to a rape and murder of Soujanya that happened 11 years back, civic activist from Udupi, Nithyanand Volakad, undertook the ‘urulu seve’ ceremony at the Koragajja shrine near the service bus stand in Udupi on Sunday. His purpose was to beseech justice for Saujanya.

Koragajja shrine is a place where people go for praying to get the things they lost from Koragajja a demi god. In this case Volakad wanted Koragajja to secure justice for Soujanya. Volakad fervently expressed the necessity for the truth behind this enigmatic crime to be unveiled and emphasized the need for divine intervention. To this end, he conducted the ritual of rolling on the ground around the shrine in a heartfelt plea for justice to prevail in the case.

This renewed pursuit of justice for Saujanya has garnered substantial attention throughout the coastal region. This fervor has been rekindled following the exoneration of the previously apprehended Santhosh Rao in the case, by the verdict of the CBI court. In light of these circumstances, Volakad chose Sunday as the occasion to carry out the ‘urulu seve’ ritual.

Clad in saffron robes and clutching a portrait of the victim Saujanya, Volakad executed the ritual. During his address, he voiced the collective demand for justice to be served by identifying the culprits.

He lamented the government’s conspicuous silence on the matter and remarked that the divine power of Koragajja should be the ultimate force to administer retribution to the wrongdoers. The event witnessed the presence of local auto-rickshaw drivers, citizens, and temple committee members, all standing united in this pursuit of justice.