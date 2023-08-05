Ready to contest for Lok Sabha-Pramod

Udupi: Former State Fisheries and Sports Minister, Pramod Madhwaraj, who is now a member of the BJP, expressed his desire to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency on a BJP ticket. Speaking to reporters at his residence on Friday evening, he stated that he sees himself as a strong contender for the party's nomination. However, he also acknowledged that the final decision lies with the party leadership and he would wholeheartedly support the chosen candidate if he is not selected.

Addressing recent rumors of his alleged plans to leave the BJP, Madhwaraj dismissed them as misleading statements. He clarified that he is dedicated to the party and intends to remain a part of it as a loyal party worker until his last day in politics or until his retirement, whichever comes first. Although he is optimistic about his chances of securing the ticket due to his strong aspirations, he admits that the selection process may not be entirely certain.

Madhwaraj also confidently predicted that the opposition bloc, I.N.D.I.A, would crumble if they prematurely announce their Prime Ministerial candidate before the Lok Sabha election. In contrast, he expressed his belief in the BJP's strong leadership under Narendra Modi, emphasizing that the NDA would secure victory and form the government. He asserted that the people of India desire a secure nation, leading to Narendra Modi's re-election as Prime Minister.

However, his statements to the media regarding his aspirations and predictions were met with disapproval by Udupi district BJP president, Kuyilady Suresh Nayak. Nayak remarked that such conduct is not in line with the party's culture, suggesting that any leader seeking a ticket should address the matter within the appropriate forums of the party. He indicated his intention to bring this issue of Pramod Madhwaraj's statements to the attention of the state BJP president.