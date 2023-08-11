Real time online water quality monitoring stations for city soon

Bengaluru: The Chief Engineer of the Planning Department of the Water Board and the Nodal Officer of Jalasuraksha Bangalore, KN Rajeev said that an appropriate plan should be devised to reduce the water problem by increasing the groundwater level in the city.

Addressing a seminar held at the conference hall of Dayanand Sagar Technical University regarding “Water Safety/Satisfactory Bangalore” under the Brand Bangalore project, Chief Engineer K N Rajeev said that more than 9,000 suggestions from citizens for water safety in Bangalore under the Brand Bangalore project under seven different topics and the suggestions received in today’s roundup will be consolidated and a report will be submitted to the government.

He said:’ Water supply is being done by BWSSB across Bangalore city. BWSSB is taking several steps to further increase its capacity. BWSSB officials are working 24 hours a day to provide water to the people of Bangalore. The city is mostly dependent on the Cauvery water supply and we have to come up with alternative systems’. He said that in order to provide quality water to the people, real time online water quality monitoring stations will be observed.

The symposium on Water Security Bangalore had major suggestions like: Sewage water should be allowed to flow from internal drains without allowing it to flow into the Rajakaluve and lakes and the sewage water should be completely purified and released into the lakes.

Also, Construction of ingot pits to raise ground water level of land, implementing methods of recycling treated wastewater to save clean/fresh water, controlling indiscriminate/excessive use of ground water and creating awareness among people about water usage were suggested to be taken up. Using city lakes as source of water supply was also proposed. It was suggested to prevent unauthorised drilling of borewells and to impose a double penalty on such persons. Taking appropriate measures to prevent leakage of water, mandatory construction of STPs in apartments, taking steps to construct STPs in a decentralised manner, to create awareness among the citizens to purify the polluted water and reuse the treated water and ensuring proper internal drainage system were also discussed.

On this occasion, Dayananda Sagar Technical University Civil Engineering Department Head Dr. Ramaraju, Water Board Chief Engineers Venkatesh, Suresh, Water Board officials, Dayananda Sagar College professors, water experts, college students and others were present.