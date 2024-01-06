Renovation project for Jayalakshmi Vilasa Palace launched

Mysuru: In a significant development, the historic Jayalakshmi Vilasa Palace situated in the Manasa Gangotri campus, displaying signs of deterioration, is set to undergo a comprehensive renovation at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore. The University of Mysore, in collaboration with Shah Foundation and Deccan Heritage Foundation, formalized an agreement on Thursday to commence the phased renovation project.

Mysore University Vice-Chancellor, NK Loknath, revealed that the renovation of Jayalakshmi Vilasa Palace, also known as the Folklore Museum in Manasa Gangotri, would require an investment of Rs 30 crore. The agreement marks the initiation of the development of the west side of Jayalakshmi Vilasa Palace and the museum at an initial cost of Rs 2.4 crores. The project has received the green signal from Mysore University, with funding contributions from Shah Foundation and Deccan Heritage Foundation, along with support from the US Mission.

Constructed in 1905 by Maharaja Chamaraja Wodeyar of Mysore for his eldest daughter, Rajakumari Jayalakshmi Ammanni, Jayalakshmi Vilasa Palace stands as a heritage building designed in the European classical style. In 1959, during Kuvempu’s tenure as Vice-Chancellor, the palace was incorporated into Mysore University and became part of the Manasa Gangotri premises. Dr. Javare Gowda transformed it into a folklore museum in 1969.

Presently, the historic Jayalakshmi Vilasa Palace faces significant deterioration. Recognizing its cultural significance, the US Consulate General in Chennai has undertaken the responsibility to renovate the palace, housing a collection of 40,000 ancient palm manuscripts and valuable books. The initial phase of the renovation, focusing on the west side of the palace and the museum, has commenced with a budget of Rs 2.4 crores. The overarching objective is to rejuvenate the entire Jayalakshmi Vilasa Palace within the next 5 to 7 years, with an estimated cost of Rs 30 crores.

NK Loknath acknowledged the efforts made by the alumni, specifically the Deccan Heritage Foundation, in collaboration with Shah Foundation, to bring this renovation project to fruition.