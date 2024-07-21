Reports of fake currency circulation in Kasargod, public alarmed

Mangaluru: Merchants and the public in Kumble and surrounding areas of Kasargod district are on high alert due to instances of fake currency circulation. The issue has caused widespread concern as the fake notes easily pass off as a genuine note to the untrained eye. In the past week, shop keepers in Kalathur and Bombrana have reported multiple instances of being duped with counterfeit Rs. 500 and Rs. 200 notes. It is to be noted that Mangaluru of Dakshina Kannada district is the closest big city to these towns of Kerala.

The modus operandi of these scammers seem to be targeting busy shops and outlets during peak customer traffic hours, making it easier to slip the fake notes into circulation.

The counterfeit notes, although nearly identical to genuine currency, have “Full of Fun” printed on the top left of the notes. Apart from this discrepancy, the notes feature the photograph of Gandhi and match the size of authentic currency, making them challenging to detect at a glance. Reports indicate that these fake notes are often obtained when customers buy a particular Chinese candy. The alarming frequency of these incidents has led to numerous complaints from the public, prompting the police to launch an inquiry into the matter. With the growing number of complaints, law enforcement has initiated an investigation to track down the source of the counterfeit notes and apprehend those responsible.

Merchants and the public alike are advised to stay vigilant and report any suspicious currency transactions.