Residents protest poor infrastructure, urge BBMP to complete pending works

Bengaluru: After the announcement of the election schedule, the residents of Bandemutt KHB protested against the BBMP, which started the work without even giving a work order, then stopped it and created a constant hell. Unscientific drainage has been constructed in the form of a hump on the main road of the layout, which is touching the chassis of vehicles.

Rainwater is stagnant on the road. The silt of the rainwater drains has been removed only in some places, the rainwater stagnates without a place for water to flow and becomes a habitat for mosquitoes. The contractor, who started the work of digging the old road and constructing the cement drain on April 3, went missing after working for 1 week. Piles of mud are lying everywhere on the road and water is seeping into the houses. People are constantly falling and getting injured. Complaints were made to the engineers of Kengeri division of BBMP about this but to no avail. B Ramakrishne Gowda, president of Bandemutt KHB Layout Residents’ Welfare Association said that the protest took place in this backdrop.

The parks in the layout are already encroached, even after 20 years of construction of the layout, not a single park has been developed. For so long, the Karnataka Housing Board had shown negligence and irresponsibility. Vice President Mohan Kumar expressed regret that even though it has been handed over to BBMP, the people’s problems have not been solved.

The roads constructed by KHB in the layout were torn up within a month. Although 16 feet road has been approved, only 12 feet road has been constructed here, and that too is in poor condition and is not good to commute. Street lighting and garbage management are also inadequate. Water comes only 2 days a week.

According to the General Secretary of the Association, TM Satish the KHB layout is in a worse condition than the revenue layout. They have been fighting continuously for the past 5 years and the MLAs are not paying attention to this. ‘We went to the Lokayukta without any formality, then filed a complaint with the Legislative Assembly Petitions Committee, and then MLA Suresh Kumar, who was the Chairman of the House Committee, visited the place and then handed it over to the BBMP. Housing Board has given Rs 5 crore to BBMP for infrastructure’ he infored.

However, the condition of the roads is deplorable. Residents expressed their displeasure that thick bushes have grown in the garden and has become a habitat for snakes. The protesting residents said that if the BBMP does not start the stalled work immediately, if the infrastructure is not provided, only way left for

us is the court.