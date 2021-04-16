RGUHS experts to help sports persons on fitness

Bengaluru: Health experts of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will guide talented sports persons in the State to keep them fit and healthy, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday. A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Youth Empowerment and Sports department and the RGUHS to this effect.



Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Dr Sudhakar said "An MoU has been signed by officials of the sports department, RGUHS and the department of sports sciences. The department of youth empowerment and sports has designed a programme to provide quality health care to resident sportspersons in 34 sports hostels in the State. Sports is very important for youth. It helps maintain both physical and mental health. The sports medicine and other experts in RGUHS will guide to keep them healthy and fit by maintaining a right and balanced diet and activities suitable for each individual."

"We need to question ourselves how many medals we are winning in the Olympics in a country like India with a population over 130 crore. There is no dearth of talent in our country, but proper guidance is the need of the hour. Sports department is putting efforts to adopt new concepts. RGUHS is assisting in this task. Residents of 34 sports hostels should get maximum benefit out of it. This will yield better results and earn good fame for the country," Sudhakar further added.